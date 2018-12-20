Chiefs suffer Billiat injury blow in Confed Cup

Khama Billiat will miss Kaizer Chiefs’ crucial Caf Confederation Cup clash against Elgeco Plus FC on Saturday after he was ruled out with a muscle injury yesterday.

Chiefs travel to Madagascar tomorrow and the club’s spokesperson Vina Maphosa confirmed that the influential player would definitely not make an appearance at the Stade d’Analamanga.

Billiat‚ who has been in brilliant form for Amakhosi this season‚ suffered the injury in their 3-0 over Elgeco Plus in the first-leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last weekend where Philani Zulu scored the opener and Leonardo Castro netted a brace late in the game.

The Zimbabwean is not the only Chiefs’ player in the treatment room as he has been joined by Ramahlwe Mphahlele (knee)‚ Eric Mathoho (ankle)‚ Ryan Moon (eye) and Zulu (face fracture).

“He (Billiat) is out for two weeks and has been ruled out for this match against Elgeco Plus‚” Maphosa said.

But coach Ernst Middendorp has some good news as defender Mario Booysen has been cleared to travel to the Indian Ocean Island as Chiefs continue their quest for a place in the group stages.— TimesLive.