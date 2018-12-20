Amazing festive season treat for Kadoma

By Vongai Mbara

Kadoma residents and music lovers from surrounding areas will be in for an amazing festive season treat as Odyssey Hotel hosts top musicians, beginning this weekend until New Year’s Eve.

The party begins on Saturday when Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo takes his national tour to the Mashonaland West town.

On December 24, Alick Macheso and Allan Chimbetu will usher people into Christmas with an all-night affair that is expected to be one of the best sungura shows in Kadoma this festive season.

Jah Prayzah goes to Odyssey on December 28 to stage his last show in the town, after having a dance with fans in Kadoma on a number of occasions this year.

Winky D will close the Odyssey entertainment calendar for 2018 when he goes to celebrate with dancehall lovers on December 31.

It will be the second time for Winky D to usher Kadoma music lovers into New Year after sharing the stage with Jah Prayzah in the crossover from 2017 to 2018 at the same venue.

Jah Prayzah and Winky D’s previous crossover concert brought fireworks to Kadoma as people celebrated the coming of 2018 in style.

Now they will celebrate the coming of 2019 with Winky D, three days after Jah Prayzah’s show at the venue.

It will surely be a time to celebrate. Such dosage of high profile entertainment is rare in Kadoma.

Many will have to go on entertainment overdrive to make it a memorable festive season.

Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment, which is organising the events, said they plan to bring the best ever festive season to Kadoma music lovers.

“It is rare to have so many big musicians performing in a place like Kadoma within a few days. We are happy to have Mukanya as the first performer of our festive season plan. He will bring a bira to start the season on a traditional note.

He has not performed in Kadoma for about two decades and this will be a historic moment for chimurenga music lovers,” said Dee Nosh.

“Macheso, Jah Prayzah and Winky D are great crowd—pullers with different followers. It will make the festive season package attractive to everyone because the genres are different. It means that after chimurenga we will have sungura, contemporary and dancehall genres. There is something for everyone at Odyssey this festive season.” The Herald