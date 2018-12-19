Tocky Vibes billed for Bulawayo, B/Bridge

By Tonderai Zvimba

Party-goers in Bulawayo, Beitbridge and Victoria Falls will be treated to Zimdancehall music as Tocky Vibes has lined up shows in the three towns next week.

The Mhai hit-maker will first perform in BeitBridge at Pagomba Café on December 26 followed by a performance in Bulawayo on December 27 – a day that the Kalawa Homecoming Party was meant to be held.

Thereafter, he will head to Victoria Falls where he will perform at Comfort Pub and Grill on December 28, a day before the Zambezi Lager Victoria Falls Carnival begins.

In Bulawayo, he will perform alongside Mzoe 7, Que Movement, DJs Mimi and Fydale and in Beit-Bridge he will share the stage with Merciless, DJ Fydale and DJ Dee Nosh.

One of the event organiser, Terminator Makoni said their focus this year is to promote local artistes.

He said together with his partners, they have lined up several shows in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and BeitBridge for various local artistes this festive season.

“It’s always been our aim to give revellers quality entertainment while also promoting our local artistes. I want to assure them (show attendees) that Tocky Vibes and Mzoe 7 will stage a great show in Bulawayo and people should come and witness them in action,” said Terminator.

Mzoe 7 said he was looking forward to the event as this will be his first time to perform alongside Tocky Vibes.

“We’ll be shutting down the year in style with our well rehearsed and choreographed performances. Our aim is to have everyone feeling good this festive season.

“This will also be a good opportunity to thank fans for the support they gave us throughout the year,” said Mzoe 7. The Chronicle