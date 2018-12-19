Lutan Fyah expected today

Jamaican musician Lutan Fyah is expected in the country today ahead of his show with Morgan Heritage at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Friday.

Lutan Fyah will come early to rehearse with some local musicians who will be part of his act at the concert that is expected to be the biggest event to shut down the 2018 entertainment calendar.

Morgan Heritage is expected to jet in tomorrow.

Concert organisers said they have finalised groundwork and looking ahead to the event with high expectations.

“Lutan Fyah is coming in tomorrow night (tonight) and he will have a few sessions with people that will assist him on his set. He has promised a good act and he is willing to give Zimbabweans a good time during the concert,” noted the organisers.

A few days after the announcement of the concert Lutan Fyah could not hide his excitement when he talked about the tour. “Harare, Zimbabwe I will be there live on the 21st of December and I will be accompanying my brothers great Morgan Heritage….Check it out,” he said before belting out lines from his hit “Ungrateful”.

Morgan Heritage duo of Peetah and Mr Mojo also confirmed their trip on a video clip on social media: “This message is for all people in Zimbabwe, all our family and friends.

Zimbabwe we are coming your way once again. The Return. We are coming one more time… Zimbabwe see you soon.”Local artistes that are expected to be part of the show include Winky D, a team from the Chillspot family that has the likes of Enzo Ishall and Bazuka.

Soul Jah Love, Gary B, Templeman and Abisha Palmer will also be on stage and turntables.

The organisers said they will have a list of many talented young artistes in order to give them exposure. Ordinary tickets to the show are going for $30, while VIP and VVIP tickets are pegged at $50 and $100 respectively. The Herald