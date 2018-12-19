Businesswoman’s trial for ‘externalising’ $6m postponed

By Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

The trial of a Bulawayo businesswoman who has been on the police wanted list for allegedly externalising more than $6 million to Botswana, has been postponed to January 25 next year.

Delny Deanna Ashley Davies (41) of Morningside suburb appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utawashe facing charges of contravening the Exchange Control Act or alternatively Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime, Chapter 9:24 after allegedly externalising $6 314 006, R500 100 and 39 500 euros.

She was remanded out of custody on $2 500 bail.

The trial was postponed after State witnesses from Botswana failed to turn up due to some logistical challenges.

The prosecutor, Mr Thompson Hove said between January 14 and April 9 this year, Davies, who is a holder of a foreign currency bank account at Stanbic Bank in Botswana, allegedly crossed into the neighbouring country through Plumtree Border Post in her personal capacity and through other couriers who are all Zimbabwean passport holders with large amounts of cash.

She allegedly deposited a total of $6 314 006, R500 100, 39 500 into her three foreign accounts in Botswana.

“In all these occasions, the accused person and her couriers did not declare the money at Plumtree Border Post. They would, however, declare the cash at Ramokgwebana Border Post in Botswana,” said Mr Hove.

The court heard that Davies deposited all the money into her foreign bank accounts namely Stanbic Bank (South African rand) account number 9060001687994, Stanbic Bank (Euro) account number 9060002320067 and Stanbic Bank (United States dollar) account number 9060001680000 and 9060002620435.

Investigations by police established that the exportation of the foreign currency to Botswana by Davies was done without the approval of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The accused person allegedly externalised $6 314 006, R500 100 and 39 500 euros to Botswana and the money was not repatriated.

Davies is being represented by a team of lawyers comprising Messrs Admire Rubaya of Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, Tanaka Muganyi, Maclean Mahaso and Tinashe Runyanya all from Tanaka Law Chambers.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year gave an ultimatum to those who externalised funds and assets to repatriate them within three months.

At least $850 million of the looted $1,4 billion has been returned to the country. The Chronicle