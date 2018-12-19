600 female miners benefit from conflict resolution

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

At least 600 female miners in Zvishavane and Mberengwa districts have benefited from the Centre for Conflict Management and Transformation (CCMT) conflict resolution initiative aimed at empowering women as well as providing legal advice.

In an interview on the sidelines of belated World Human Rights Day commemorations in Zvishavane, CCMT chief executive Mr Wonder Phiri said the programme sought to protect the rights of women in mining.

Mr Phiri said the programme started last year when the organisation realised that there had been a surge in violence as a result of mining activities in the province, most of which had adversely affected women.

“Our organisation started in 2003 with the aim of assisting in conflict management in various communities. We know that conflict is inevitable. Our view is that these conflicts must never turn violent. We are encouraging dialogue so that communities find a common solution.

“In Zvishavane and Mberengwa we are targeting women in mining after we realised that there were a lot of cases of violence, abuse of women, and bad negotiation. So we saw it fit to work with various Government departments to address these issues,” he said.

Mr Phiri said since the beginning of the programme last year, CCMT has assisted more than 600 women.

“Women have always borne the brunt of many situations, particularly violence and abuse especially in the mining sector. This is why we are targeting Zvishavane and Mberengwa. We have reached out to about 600 women,” he said.

There has been a surge in violence reported in the mining sector, particularly among artisanal miners, some of whom have resulted in death.

The violent behaviour exhibited by artisanal miners has been attributed to exposure to mercury. The Herald