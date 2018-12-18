Mukanya dazzles Masvingo fans

By Walter Mswazie

Hurricane Hugo, Dr Mukanya and Gandanga are some of the names which were heard on Saturday night at the Caravan Park in Masvingo as Chimurenga music fans welcomed Thomas Mapfumo and the Blacks Unlimited on stage.

The visibly aging, but energetic United States-based artiste who had not played in the ancient city in almost two decades showed fans that, despite his hibernation in the diaspora, he had not lost any of his acumen which earned him a household name throughout Africa.

Churning out hit tracks such as Vatete, Corruption and Vanhu Vatema among other danceable tunes, he showed the zeal to entertain local fans and defied his seemingly tired body.

The fans who were not deterred by the prohibitive 30 bond or US$10 entry fee as they attended the event in their numbers were spellbound from midnight, when Mapfumo took to the stage, until the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Some fans had travelled from as far as Harare, Mutare and Zvishavane to witness the icon on stage.

Coming from a well-attended Beitbridge show on Friday, Mapfumo was a marvel to watch and in appreciation of his performance, some fans tipped him with the scarce United States dollars. The Chronicle