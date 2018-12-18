Anthony Joshua believes Dereck Chisora will ‘whoop’ arch-enemy Dillian Whyte in rematch

LONDON. — Anthony Joshua believes his “enemy” Dillian Whyte will lose to Zimbabwe-born Derek Chisora in this weekend’s heavyweight boxing rematch.

Whyte edged a pulsating split decision against Chisora two years ago but their long-standing grudge will be settled on Saturday, in a second fight with higher stakes.

“I think Derek is going to whoop Dillian. I want him to,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“I want Chisora to win. I don’t want too much good for Dillian because he’s an enemy of mine. But I want Dillian to win as well, so we can have our rematch.”

Whyte and Chisora’s rematch at The O2 could have consequences in the race to challenge for Joshua’s world heavyweight titles on April 13.

Joshua’s preference is to meet Wilder but a second fight against Whyte, whom he beat three years ago, could emerge into contention. — Sky Sports