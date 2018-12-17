Pasuwa wins league title in Malawi

By Ellina Mhlanga

Former Warriors and Dynamos coach Callisto Pasuwa has done it again!!

Pasuwa added another feather to his cap when he led Malawi’s football giants Nyasa Big Bullets to their 14th title in the TNM Super League with two games to spare after beating Red Lions 3-0 at Balaka Stadium on Saturday.

Pasuwa joined Big Bullets, the most successful club in Malawi, in October as he returned to coaching after almost two years on the sidelines. He parted ways with the Warriors following their failed African Cup of Nations campaign in Gabon early last year.

According to malawi24.com, Nyasa Big Bullets beat Red Lions 3-0 to be crowned champions with two games to go before the end of the season.

The former Dynamos coach inked a short-term contract with the Malawian club with a mandate to win the league title. And he just did that with two games to spare.

Big Bullets now have an unassailable five-point lead with 67 points while their closest challengers, second-placed Be-Forward Wanderers have 62 points with just one game to play.

On Saturday, Big Bullets dominated the match, getting their goals through Chiukepo Msowoya, who converted from the spot-kick, and Nelson Kangunje, who scored a brace. The result also left Red Lions relegated from the premier division for the first time in the club’s history.

This is Pasuwa’s fifth title as a coach in a top-flight league. He led Dynamos to four consecutive titles between 2011 and 2014 writing his own piece of history as one of the most successful coaches in the domestic league.

Last week Nyasa Times reported that the club’s executive were backing the Zimbabwean coach after speculations his job was on the line following their elimination from the CAF Champions League and the Fisd Challenge Cup.

When he joined the club, Pasuwa was also expected to lead the team into the CAF Champions League but they bowed out in the preliminary round when they went down to Kenyan side Gor Mahia.

Big Bullets went into Saturday’s game against Red Lions needing just a point from three games and their victory should come as a relief for Pasuwa taking into account the club’s recent performance in the other competitions.

Pasuwa took over from coach Rodgers Yasin and his deputy Eliah Kananji, who were both fired over failure to meet their targets.

When Pasuwa took over, the club was top of the 16-team league with 55 points from 23 games. And the Zimbabwean coach had a positive start when his side beat Dwangwa United 2-0 at Kamuzi Stadium.

The victory came as a morale booster after the club had experienced a barren spell stretching more than three games and threatening their ambitions to claim their 14th title. The latest achievement may be the beginning of something big for Pasuwa as his coaching profile continues to grow. The Herald