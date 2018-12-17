IIlegal settlers haunt timber industry

By Emmah Chinyamutangira

Timber producers are seeking Government intervention in the relocation of illegal settlers occupying over 20 000 hectares in plantations across Manicaland.

The stakeholders say occupation of plantations had hampered the flow of investment into the sector and constrained production.

Speaking at a strategic planning workshop last week, Timber Producers’ Federation chief executive Mr Darlington Duwa said illegal settlers were the major cause of the depletion of the country’s timber plantations.

“Manicaland is the hub of the timber industry, but the situation at hand is depressing. There is a long and well-documented history of clashes between Allied Timbers and illegal settlers. We call for Government intervention on this matter otherwise timber production in Zimbabwe will be history,” he said.

“We want to take advantage of our huge resource base to lure investors with financial and technical capacity to help the company to increase capacity utilisation.”

Mr Duwa said the industry needed to create partnerships with both local and foreign investors to recapitalise their sector.

“It is my hope that we embrace our President’s Vision 2030 with an open mind and ensure that the ease of doing business principles are effected. Investors would want to come into an asset that is secured and if we still have illegal settlers in the plantations it will be very difficult to find plausible partners,” he said. The Herald