Woman steals drink mate and bank card

By Hazel Marimbiza

A Headmaster at a school in Bulawayo was taught a fast lesson not to trust anyone with his bank card details.

Raita Ndlovu (29) from Pumula South stole her drinking mate Mica Ndlovu (58)’s bank card and used it to purchase beer and groceries worth $414.

Mica is a headmaster at Mgomeni Primary.According to sources close to this issue Raita and Mica are long time friends who are both patrons at local beer outlets.

As usual they were enjoying themselves while drinking at Rock Sports Bar in Pumula South.

Little did Mica know that Raita was on a mission to dupe him.

“After gulping a couple of beers, Mica became so drunk and Raita took the opportunity to trick him into unravelling to her his bank card pin code.

“Raita then stole the card and left Mica and went on to purchase beer and groceries,” said the source who refused to be identified.

It is understood that Mica only realised that his card was missing when he got home and immediately reported the matter to the police.

B-Metro caught up with Mica who was still shocked by the incident.

“I did not even suspect that Raita was the one who stole my card because we always drink together. I only identified her during investigations when the CCTV footage was replayed”, said a sad Mica.

Raita has since been remanded for sentencing after pleading guilty to theft when she appeared briefly before Western Commonage magistrate Lungile Ncube. B-Metro.