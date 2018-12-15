UK schoolgirls assaulted in Ghana ‘given specialist support’

A group of UK schoolgirls who were sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Ghana are receiving support, police say.

They were attacked on a visit to the west African country last Friday and returned to the UK on Sunday.

A British police force – which asked not to be identified to help safeguard the girls’ anonymity – is assisting an investigation in Ghana.

Police said they would do “everything possible” to ensure the offenders were brought to justice.

The police statement said the group were held at gunpoint after a number of armed men entered their accommodation.

A Ghanaian security guard was shot and the female victims were “subjected to serious sexual assaults”.

Some of their possessions were also stolen.

The victims are now being given support from “specially trained police officers, their school and other agencies”, police added.

The statement continued: “We are aware that the public will wish to show their support for the victims in this case but it is vital that their anonymity is maintained.

“This includes discussion of their names, ages, addresses, school or any other information which could lead to their identification.” BBC News.