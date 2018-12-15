Kenyan marries 2 university students at same ceremony

The story of 27 year old Tom Junior Mako marrying his two wives at the same ceremony has captivated Kenyans in the past few days. The businessman from from Kajiado County, south of the capital, Nairobi, married Elizabeth Simaloi, 25, and Joyce Tikoiyan, 23.

The two young women are students at a local university. There had been reports that the wedding took place in a church, which would make it unlawful.

“I want to clear the air. My wedding was customary and had nothing to do with the church. There are people posting misleading information on social media that my wedding was presided over by pastors,” Mako told the Star newspaper.

He said he chose to marry two wives because both of them loved him. He did not want to offend any of them.

“This is a message I’m sending to modern cheating husbands who pretend to love one woman and yet they have others on the side. I’m being sincere to my wives because I will not have any other reason to marry another woman. I believe the two will satisfy me.”

The two women told the Star they love their husband and were happy with the arrangement.

“He is our love, we chose to do what he wanted – the two of us are his wives,” Tikoiyan said. BBC News.