Andy Brown’s daughter commits suicide

UNITED STATES – Chiedza Brown (15) the daughter of late musicians Andy Brown and Chiwoniso Maraire passed away on Saturday according to a statement released by the family.

According to initial reports, the 15-year-old who was living in Texas with her aunt, Tawona Maraire, is thought to have committed suicide. The family have since requested privacy as they attempt to deal with the latest tragedy to befall the family.

A statement from the family received by Nehanda Radio says;

“We are heartbroken to share the news that Chiedza Brown has passed away tragically on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Chiedza was a loving daughter, sister, cousin and friend. She was a remarkable girl who touched the lives of everyone who met her.”

“Chiedza was an accomplished singer, painter, actress and had a true love and gift for playing the mbira that she learned from her mother.

“She was known to all for her bright energy and was always laughing. She was an incredibly caring person who had dreams of pursuing her art and music.

“She will be remembered for her energy, her smile and her love for all. The Maraire and Brown families are asking for privacy as they mourn the loss of such a young life.

“For those who may ask what they can do to honor Chiedza, the family asks that you please send donations to help with her services in Texas and her burial with her family in Zimbabwe.”

“Donations can be made via PayPal to the Chiedza Brown Memorial Fund ([email protected]). Service details will be announced in the next few days. The family thanks everyone for their support and respect.”

Chiedza’s father, the legendary singer and guitarist Andy Brown, passed away on the 16th of March, 2012, a day after his 50th birthday. Just a year later her mother, mbira queen and singer/songwriter, Chiwoniso Maraire, Andy’s ex-wife passed away at the age of 37.