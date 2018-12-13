Student arrested for torching granddad

By Michelle Gwizi

A 20 year old Bulawayo Polytechnic student has been arrested for allegedly dousing his grandfather with petrol before torching him following an undisclosed dispute.

The deceased, Tadious Munemo, whose age was not given, was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he died after a few days as a result of the burns he sustained.

Kudzai Munemo of Cowdray Park suburb, who was initially charged with attempted murder, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Adelaide Mbeure yesterday facing a murder charge.

He was remanded in custody to December 21 for routine remand pending trial at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on September 7 this year at around 6.45 PM, Kudzai went to his grandfather’s house in Gwabalanda suburb carrying a satchel which had a sjambok and a two-litre bottle containing petrol.

He said Kudzai headed to where his grandfather was seated and placed the bag next to him.

“The deceased greeted his grandson but he did not respond after which the two engaged in a heated argument,” said Mr Mageza.

The source of dispute was not mentioned in court papers.

The court heard that during the exchange of harsh words, the old man called his wife to calm down their grandson.

Kudzai turned violent and allegedly slapped his grandfather once across the face and he fell down.

“The accused person allegedly took out the bottle containing petrol and poured it on his grandfather as he lay helplessly on the ground,” said Mr Mageza.

Kudzai’s grandmother wrestled with the accused person to save the situation but she was overpowered.

“The accused person doused the deceased with petrol before he ignited matches and set him on fire,” said Mr Mageza.

The court heard that after committing the alleged offence, Kudzai fled from the scene.

Munemo sustained severe burns on the upper part of his body and was rushed to the UBH where he succumbed to the injuries five days later. The Chronicle