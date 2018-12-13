Soul Jah Love arrested… taken off plane

Controversial Zimdancehall chanter Soul Jah Love was arrested and taken off a plane yesterday for unruly conduct at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Soul Jah Love real name Soul Musaka is said to have caused a hullabaloo after boarding a South African bound plane at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

According to a report by the H-Metro, Police spokes Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying the ndini uya uya singer was taken to custody and is set to appear before the court today.

”I can confirm that Soul Musaka was arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport for unruly conduct as he disrupted the smooth flow of proceedings on the plane.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the reason why the chanter was making noise and distracting passengers in the plane could not be confirmed yet.

”He was arrested in terms of section 83(4) of the statutory instrument of 2016 which deals with the security airport,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

This is not the first time the dancehall artist has been arrested and has been hogging the limelight for the wrong reasons, for his scandalous behaviour which continues to injure his dying musical career.