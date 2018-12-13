Mosimane hits out at Chipezeze

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane furiously hit out at Baroka FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze for time wasting, after being held to a 0-0 draw in the South African Premier Soccer League at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Masandawana were denied all three points by a resolute Bakgaga side thanks to a man-of-the-match display by Zimbabwean goalkeeper Chipezeze who kept out a total of six shots on target.

A frustrated Mosimane though, in a post-match interview hit out at the shot-stopper’s theatrics to run down the clock as his side were seeking to break the deadlock.

“I think we should congratulate Chipezeze for being named man-of-the-match for wasting time hey,” Mosimane said. “(Referee) Phillip Tinyani is experienced, how can you allow Chipezeze to do that after he did the same things against Pirates?”

“He’s falling all the time, to kill time and he kills our momentum. Referees should be able to see what he’s doing. I mean these guys don’t want to play football, two of them on the ground, he’s doing very well for Africa.”

Mosimane went on to lament the absence of midfielder Themba Zwane while saying that his substitutes failed to make the desired impact after being introduced. — Sport24.