Miss Zim grateful for Miss World experience

By Bongani Ndlovu

Miss Zimbabwe, Belinda Potts, missed out on the Miss World crown after Mexico beauty Vanessa Ponce de Leon was crowned queen at a contest held in Sanya, China last Saturday.

The 26-year-old beauty made history by becoming the first Miss Mexico to be crowned Miss World. She beat 117 other contestants including runner up Miss Thailand – Nicolene Limsnukan and Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo placed third.

With a degree in International Business, the new Miss World has worked as a model and TV host. She is also involved in charity work and serves on the board of directors of a rehab centre for girls and volunteers for Migrantes en el Camino.

Posting on her Instagram account, Potts said although she was disappointed to have lost out, she enjoyed the experience.

“I didn’t make it, sadly. I’m sorry to disappoint you my people especially after the maximum love you showed and votes you put in. But I know I put my whole heart out to this pageant representing myself and most importantly, my beautiful country.”

She said although Ponce won, she felt like a queen.

“They (winners) deserve it and it doesn’t make any of the remaining 113 girls less. We’re still 2018 queens and the most important thing is we learnt a lot from this experience.” The Chronicle