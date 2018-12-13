‘Good Samaritan rapes granny’

By Whinsley Masara

A-62-YEAR-Old woman from Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb was allegedly raped by a young man who had offered to help her as she was working in her fields.

The incident occurred at around 4PM on Saturday on the outskirts of Cowdray Park suburb.

The suspect fled from the scene when a passerby appeared as he was raping the woman.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

He warned people to avoid being alone in bushy areas.

“An unidentified suspect approached the elderly woman who was working alone in the fields at the far end of Cowdray Park suburb. He offered to help the woman weed her fields and she agreed, handing the young man a hoe.

“After working for a short while, the Good Samaritan grabbed the woman from behind and allegedly pushed her to the ground. He raped her once without protection but while still in the act, he was disturbed by a passerby. The culprit ran away and disappeared in the bushes,” said Insp Ncube.

Police warned members of the public against going to the fields alone during the farming season.

“Criminals target people who are found alone in bushy areas and they rape or rob them. We therefore, warn the public to guard their lives jealously by always moving in groups and avoiding being in the fields when it’s dark,” he said.

Insp Ncube said police officers have been deployed to patrol all areas within Bulawayo to curb crime.

He appealed to the public to help these officers in making their job easy by safeguarding themselves too.

On Monday, police in Bulawayo said they had launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a three year old girl in Entumbane suburb before dumping her on the outskirts of the suburb.

The minor’s mother went to bath at around 4AM on Sunday and the girl went to the toilet located outside the house leading to the kidnapping.

The minor was found an hour later during a search by family members and fellow tenants.

He said the incident occurred when the victim’s mother was bathing, preparing to go to work.

“The child told her aunt that she wanted to relieve herself and the aunt (35) allegedly told her to go to the toilet which is situated outside their house.

“When the victim’s mother later realised that her child was not in bed, she asked the aunt about her whereabouts and was told that she was outside. The mother went out to check for her but did not find her. She quickly informed other tenants and they began to search for her,” he said.

Insp Ncube said one of the tenants found her on the outskirts of the suburb and the child had blood on her private parts. The matter was reported to the police. The Chronicle