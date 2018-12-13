Delta pours $21m in Chibuku Super plant

By Oliver Kazunga

Delta Corporation has invested $21 million on its Chibuku Super plant in Fairbridge and effluent pipeline to serve communities in Umguza District.

The company’s general manager for the sorghum division, Mr Tich Rinomhota, said this in an interview after the commissioning of a $260 000 upgrade of a road junction that links its Fairbridge Chibuku Super plant with the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

“Our investment for the plant and the effluent pipeline was $21 million and of that amount $2,5 million was on the effluent line. Our investment in Bulawayo, perhaps, may not be on the immediate future but nationally. We are looking at investing in Rusape because we put these plants in regional markets. So here (Bulawayo) it’s kind of exhaustive, the plant that we put meets market demand,” he said.

“We have demand in Manicaland where we have not put a plant, and as far as sorghum is concerned we are looking at immediately trying to invest in Rusape if funds (foreign currency) are permitting.”

The Chibuku plant in Fairbridge, Mr Rinomhota, said also produces for other regions such as Harare and is operating at full throttle producing one million hectolitres of beer per year.

Earlier in his remarks before the commissioning of the road junction linking the Fairbridge plant and Harare-Bulawayo highway, he said Delta aspires for a better world by contributing to social responsibility programmes.

“Delta Corporation aspires for a better world by contributing to making a difference in the communities that we operate in. We believe in brighter, better, thriving and growing society and today something new has come to fulfill this aspiration in the Umguza community and we are proud of it. An upgraded road junction is before us,” he said.

Mr Rinomhota said the upgrading of the road junction in 2016 has given rise to an increase of volume of traffic to and from the plant particularly heavy vehicles ferrying raw materials and the finished product.

He said the project fits well into his organisation’s integrated and sustainable development framework, which was part of the brewery redevelopment in 2015/16.

Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi witnessed the commissioning of the road junction. The Chronicle