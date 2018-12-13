Biti bail conditions relaxed

By Shamiso Dzingire

MDC deputy national chairperson Tendai Biti yesterday successfully applied for the alteration of his bail conditions, and was granted his passport.

Biti is facing two counts of violating the Electoral Act after he allegedly made unofficial or false declaration of poll results for the highly contested July 30 elections.

Biti made the application after presiding magistrate Gloria Takundwa referred the matter to the High Court for guidance following revelations that chief prosecutor Michael Reza who was recused from prosecuting the Harare East legislator sent a damning message denigrating Takundwa.

The State led by Tafadzwanashe Mpariwa did not oppose that Biti be granted his passport, which he wanted to use to seek medical attention in neighbouring South Africa.

Mpariwa said they want Biti to attend trial in January “fit and in good health,” conceding that the legislator has religiously attended court.

“Last time, we opposed passport release because we felt that he was a flight risk. Since he has travelled to Uganda and come back, the State concedes to the release of his passport.”

However, Mpariwa argued that other bail conditions be upheld.

Takundwa ordered the return of his passport.

She also ruled that he continues residing at the given address and not address any political gatherings until the matter has been finalised. Daily News