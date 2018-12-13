AFM boss set to defuse church row

By Nyemudzai Kakore

Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) International president Reverend Frank Chikane is expected in the country today on a fact-finding mission on divisions rocking the church.

The divisions pit the church’s president, Dr Aspher Madziyire, against his deputy president , Reverend Cosam Chiyangwa.

The fights are over amendments to the church’s constitution.

A well-placed source within the church confirmed the visit by Pastor Chikane.

“As you are aware there are fights between Pastor Madziyire and Pastor Chiyangwa. There is a visit by our AFM International president Rev Chikane from South Africa on a fact-finding mission on the two factions to try and bring sanity to the church,” said the source.

“The Government position on the matter is quite clear in that they do not want to interfere with the issue as it is in the courts and they feel that the courts will do a justice to the matter since it is an administrative issue that emanated from the infringement of the church’s constitution.”

The wrangle has seen AFM holding parallel elections to choose new leadership. Rev Chiyangwa’s team held its provincial elections in October to choose a new leadership.

Meanwhile, Dr Madziyire’s camp is preparing to hold its own polls on December 31. The Herald