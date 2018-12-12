Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsLocal

Zacc receives 400 cases in 2018

7,870 1

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has dealt with about 400 cases this year alone as compared to the previous year where they only received 294 cases.

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Judith Ncube cuts the ribbon to officially open Zacc offices at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex during the United Nations Anti-Corruption Day belated commemorations in Bulawayo yesterday. Looking on are Zacc deputy chairperson, Dr Nanette Silukhuni (left), Zacc commissioners and stakeholders. — Picture by Eliah Saushoma
Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Judith Ncube cuts the ribbon to officially open Zacc offices at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex during the United Nations Anti-Corruption Day belated commemorations in Bulawayo. Looking on are Zacc deputy chairperson, Dr Nanette Silukhuni (left), Zacc commissioners and stakeholders. — Picture by Eliah Saushoma

This came out during the graft body’s first step at decentralising when it opened its sub office in the second largest city on Monday.

“We have landed in Bulawayo and we officially open our doors and it is an exciting time for us as this effectively marks the genesis of our decentralisation effort, devolution at its best,” said Zacc deputy chairperson Nanette Silukhuni during the official opening of the office at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex.

The opening of the Zacc offices in Bulawayo comes a day after the country joined the world in commemorating the international Anti-Corruption Day which is observed annually on December 9 established by United Nations Convention Against Corruption. DailyNews

You might also like More from author