‘The PSL is our bread and butter’

Baroka FC star Talent Chawapiwa says the team is done celebrating as they understand how important it is to shift their focus to the Absa Premiership.

On Saturday evening, the Limpopo side stunned many when they beat Orlando Pirates to win their first PSL cup in the form of the Telkom Knockout.

Bakgaga defeated EzikaMagebhula 3-2 on penalties in the final after 120 minutes of football produced a 2-2 draw at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Zimbabwe international Chawapiwa credited Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda for the win.

“We did what the coach told us to do and we stuck to the game plan, and we managed to come up with a good one,” Chawapiwa told KickOff.com.

“But it was a tough one; they didn’t want to give up Pirates. We lead one, they come back. We lead two, they come back. But there was no stage we wanted to give up because the coach told us we don’t owe anyone any trophy. We must just go there and give 100 percent.

“Whatever comes out, the final would be accepted you know because we gave it all. We were not worried. We were encouraging ourselves because for most of us it was our first cup final here. We wanted to enjoy the experience, play our normal game because the whole country was watching.”

Baroka, who are hovering above the drop zone on goal difference, played Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium last night and will host Bidvest Wits at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

These are two clubs they knocked out of the Telkom Knockout on their way to the final.

“It’s going to be a tough one now because they’ve done their homework. We need to be spot-on tactically and mentally we need to be prepared, and it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be a difficult one because they are going to be at home.

“But you know when you win a trophy you want to continue celebrating because you are no longer the champion, you are the defending champion you know. Now we are no longer champions.

“We have left the celebrations after we won the trophy, now we are focused on the league. Where our bread is buttered is the league. We must do more than we did in the cup. We are going to fight against both teams because we need these points.”— KickOff