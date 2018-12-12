Teacher up for stock theft

By Michael Magoronga

A Zhombe teacher has appeared before a Kwekwe magistrate facing three counts of stealing livestock from villagers.

Thomas Mhaka (46) a teacher at St Mary’s Deporis Primary School in Zhombe appeared together with two other accomplices, Mphathisi Nsingo (39) and Nqabutho Nduna (30) before Kwekwe magistrate, Mr Tayengwa Sangster facing stock theft charges.

They were released on $50 bail each and will return to court on December 14 for the ruling on their application of discharge.

The trio is represented by Mr Artwel Chinamatira of Mavhiringidze and Mashanyare Legal Practitioners.

The State led by Mr Freddy Ndoro alleged that, on count one, on August 14 at around 3PM, the three accused persons connived and went to pastures near Somkhaya Dam in Ngondoma Village, under Chief Ntabeni and stole a beast belonging to Jabulani Dube and went away unnoticed.

After Dube reported the matter to the police, investigations led to the recovery of the beast at Nsingo’s homestead.

On count two, on the same day, the three accused persons allegedly stole two beasts from pastures near Somkhaya Dam and left unnoticed.

The beasts which belonged to Mdudusi Sibanda were again recovered at Nsingo’s homestead.

On the third count, on the same day they suspects allegedly went to the same pastures and stole two beasts belonging to Bantu Khumalo.

Nsingo and Mhaka then sold the one beast to Mr Milton Siziba.

Mr Siziba allegedly sent $370 through Eco Cash to Mhaka.

The complainant reported the matter to the police and one beast was recovered at Nsingo’s homestead while the other was recovered at Siziba’s homestead. The Chronicle