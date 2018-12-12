Murder probe after farmworker found dead

By Whinsley Masara

A 56 year old farmworker who was found dead at a farm in Nyamandlovu is suspected to have been murdered following a drinking spree.

Brian Mlambo was found with his face stuck in the mud, with bruises on the face at Siddle Farm at around 9PM on Saturday.

His body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem.

Police are suspecting foul play and are treating the matter as a murder case while awaiting post mortem results.

Matabeleland police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese appealed to members of the public who may have information on the death of Mlambo to approach any police station near them.

“We are investigating a case of suspected murder of a man from Nyamandlovu who was found dead at Siddle Farm, a short while after he had left Ticehurst Business Centre which is along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo Road.

“The now deceased was last seen at around 9PM as he left the business centre where he had been drinking. He headed home but after about 30 minutes, he was found dead by his two colleagues who were on their way to the business centre,” she said.

Chief Insp Makonese said the two rushed back to the farm and informed other farm workers.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and the body was taken to hospital for post mortem. The Chronicle