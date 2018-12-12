Manhunt after 3-yr-old kidnapped, raped

By Whinsley Masara

Police in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a three year old girl in Entumbane suburb before dumping her on the outskirts of the suburb.

The minor’s mother went to bath at around 4AM on Sunday and the girl subsequently went to the toilet located outside the house leading to the kidnapping.

The minor was found an hour later during a search by family members and fellow tenants.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

He said the incident occurred when the victim’s mother was bathing, preparing to go to work.

“The child told her aunt that she wanted to relieve herself and the aunt (35) allegedly told her to go to the toilet which is situated outside their house.

“When the victim’s mother later realised that her child was not in bed, she asked the aunt about her whereabouts and was told that she was outside. The mother went out to check for her but did not find her. She quickly informed other tenants and they began to search for her,” he said.

Insp Ncube said one of the tenants found her on the outskirts of the suburb and the child had blood on her private parts.

The matter was reported to the police.

Late last month, Bulawayo police expressed concern over the upsurge in cases of juveniles being raped in the city averaging more than 10 a week.

“Police said some individuals still believe that juvenile sex cures certain ailments. Most of the crimes are said to be committed by relatives and some parents have been accused of concealing the matters under such circumstances.

“As police we’re worried about cases of sexual abuse and we’re appealing to members of the public to help combat the crime. We’re disappointed that we’ve individuals who still believe that juvenile sex cures certain ailments. Juveniles are being raped by close relatives such as uncles, cousins, their mothers’ lovers and tenants,” said Insp Ncube

In 2016, the national chief police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba revealed that 325 teenagers were raped monthly countrywide. The Chronicle