Kuda Mahachi’s mum dies

Zimbabwe national team and Orlando Pirates’ winger Kudakwashe Mahachi’s mother passed away in Bulawayo’s Lobengula suburb yesterday after a long illness.

Kudakwashe Mahachi with his late mother Sibonile Moyo

Family spokesperson Meline Mahachi said burial arrangements are yet to be announced as they were waiting for the former Bantu Rovers’ and Highlanders’ player to arrive from his South African base.

“We are very saddened by the passing away of our mother as she leaves a huge gap behind. Right now we are waiting for my brother Kuda to arrive, as he is the only child outside the country. He will jet in tomorrow (today) and we will take it from there,” said Meline.

Meanwhile, Kuda’s former club mate and Kaizer Chiefs’ defender Teenage Hadebe has sent his heartfelt condolences to the Mahachi family following the death of their mother.

“Be strong my brother. Everything happens for reason #RIP mummy. My condolences to the Mahachi family,” wrote Hadebe on his Facebook Timeline.

Mourners are gathered at N50 Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo. The Chronicle

