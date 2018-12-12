Kasukuwere seeks to stop trial

By Shamiso Dzingire

Former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges has filed another High Court application seeking to stop the trial proceedings at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, accusing the trial magistrate of irregularly handling the matter.

This comes after Kasukuwere through his lawyer Charles Chinyama, last week filed another application seeking a review of regional magistrate Hoseah Mujaya’s decision to throw out his application for exception to the charges.

In the application, Kasukuwere accused the magistrate of being biased in the manner in which he has so far handled the case.

Making submissions in an urgent chamber application filed yesterday, Kasukuwere urged the High Court to quash the magistrates’ court trial proceedings on the basis that Mujaya’s determination on his application for exception was improper.

Tyson, as he is popularly known in political circles, said Mujaya failed to properly consider his application in which he was seeking to be absolved of any wrongdoing since the charges preferred against him did not disclose any offence adding his actions were a bona fide exercise of administrative power and authority.

Meanwhile, former Zanu PF MP for Highfield Psychology Maziwisa and television personality Oscar Pambuka, who were last week jailed for an effective 30 months each for fraud, yesterday applied for bail pending appeal.

Their lawyer Jonathan Samkange confirmed that he has filed a notice at the High Court where he will challenge both their conviction and sentencing.

Samkange said there is ground of success of overturning both his clients’ convictions and sentence.

However, prosecutor Michael Reza, representing the State opposed the bail application, arguing that there is no ground for success as they presented a formidable case.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube rolled the matter over to today for ruling. DailyNews