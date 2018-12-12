Insure passengers, public service vehicles implored

The Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (lCZ) has called on public service vehicle operators to prioritise insurance cover to ensure that victims are compensated in the event of an accident.

ICZ said public service operators should ensure that all their vehicles are complaint with the Road Traffic Act Chapter 13:11 and Road Motor Transportation Act Chapter 13:15.

These require operators to be in possession of valid insurance cover including public passenger insurance which will be used to compensate victims in the event of an accident.

According to ICZ, the assistance rendered to victims travelling on the Bolt Cutter Bus is being provided by the company out of goodwill as there was no obligation or liability to pay it because the passengers had no insurance cover.

“The assistance rendered to victims travelling on the Bolt Cutter Bus is being provided by ICZ on an ex-gratia basis as there was no passenger insurance cover,” the ICZ statement read. DailyNews