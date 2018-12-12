Cops jailed 20 years for stock theft, extortion

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Two Fort Rixon cops have been jailed after they were convicted of two counts of stock theft and extortion charges.

The law enforcers who were stationed at Fort Rixon Police Station Promise Chifodya and Tapiwa Mandima were convicted on their own plea of guilt when they appeared before Esigodini resident magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa.

He sentenced them to 18 years each on stock theft charges.

Muchemwa added two years each for extortion charges, making their full sentence 20 years in prison.

It is the State’s case that sometime in 2017 one Mahoni Mtambo reported to police at Fort Rixon that he had three stray stock among his herd which were a cow, steer and one calf.

Police registered the cattle as found property under number 20/17 and gave them to Mtambo to be the keeper.

In March this year, the accused persons who were deployed at PBS police base got to know of the existence of the three stray cattle at Mtambo’s homestead and connived to steal them.

In the same month, the accused persons reportedly approached Tracy Dube, operator of Yellow Mark Butchery at PBS Business Centre and told her they were selling some cattle and could buy them if she was interested.

Alongside Dube, the two went to Mtambo’s homestead where they told him they were duly authorised to dispose of the stray cattle.

After viewing the cattle, the two cops gave the complainant a calf as a reward for looking after the cattle before selling one ox for $350 to Dube. They also sold another cow for $200.

To cover up their actions, the two completed a police livestock clearance certificate form purporting that the stray cattle were claimed by the owner Paulos Dlamini of Mbethe Village in Mbebesi.

The two also made two fake affidavits which they used to clear records for found property book entry number 20/17.

The cops were also caught up in an extortion storm after they threatened one Bekithemba Ndlovu with arrest if he didn’t pay $400 for keeping “stolen” stock.

The duo was nabbed after Mtambo filed a police report. DailyNews