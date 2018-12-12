Carnival train early bird tickets sold out

By Leonard Ncube

The rebranded Zambezi Lager Victoria Falls Carnival roars to life in just over two weeks with organisers of the annual event saying Victoria Falls residents are among the majority of this year’s revellers.

Over the years, locals have complained about being sidelined because of the exorbitant ticket prices for the gig that is held from December 29 to 31.

Organisers have, however, responded by introducing specific packages for locals.

Darryn Lee, the director of the annual event, said the early bird tickets have already been sold out as well as tickets for the first train.

A three-day pass was pegged at $75 with a two-day and one-day pass for December 31 going for $50.

With all forms of payment acceptable, general tickets are now being sold on the carnival’s website for $90 for a three-day pass and $165 for VIP entrance.

Two-day tickets are now going for $65 with a one-day still $50.

“Every year, the carnival grows bigger in terms of attendance and its performers. This year, the Early Bird tickets sold out in record time alongside most of the accommodation with camping being the remaining option that is still available.”

The train party, the carnival’s much loved event, has already had its first train sold out with Lee saying they have now sold 50 percent of the second train’s tickets.

“Tickets for the train party are moving as we opened up the sale of tickets for the second train this past weekend and it’s already filling up,” Lee said.

Without giving statistics, Lee said Zimbabweans lead the pack of carnivalistas followed by South Africa.

Neighbouring countries such as Botswana, Namibia and Zambia feature significantly with Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, United Kingdom and USA also providing significant numbers.

“Every year, we welcome festival goers from around the world with the majority of attendees coming from Victoria Falls and around Zimbabwe. Many attend the carnival year-on-year to support African talent and enjoy the carnival’s many adventure activities on offer,” said Lee.

Zimbabwe’s Own Lager, Zambezi Lager, was recently unveiled as the platinum sponsor of this year’s eighth edition taking over from Iflix which had replaced Jameson last year.

This partnership, Lee said, was timely.

“We’re very excited to have Zambezi Lager on board as our main sponsors. We’ve always had a partnership with them through their brand which resonates well with Victoria Falls.

“It brings value and we hope that this will grow the carnival.”

On December 29, the carnival festivities will kick off with an African carnival train party at Jafuta Siding with three trains expected to ferry people starting at 4PM.

While on board, carnivalists will jam to the beats of Vic Falls DJ Francis as well as other DJs from the region.

On December 30, the party will move to the Vic Falls Primary School, a venue which has become the home of the carnival for the Electric Safari Concert pitting artistes from the region.

December 31 will be the crossover New Year’s Eve party with music from Freshly Ground, Black Motion, Flying Bantu, Lady Zamar, Prince Kaybee and BCUC.

There will also be various activities over the three-day period and all festival goers are set to receive 10 percent off all adventure packages when booked with their festival ticket.

On the line-up, Lee said they were still negotiating with more local artistes who they want to perform. The Chronicle