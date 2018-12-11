Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Three teenagers knifed outside University of Birmingham school

Three teenage boys have been taken to hospital after being stabbed outside a school at the end of the school day.

Emergency crews were called to University of Birmingham School, on the university’s campus in Weoley Park Road, Selly Oak at about 16:20 GMT.

The boys’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said.

Police have closed part of the road and said enquiries were ongoing “to find those responsible”.

University of Birmingham School has declined to comment.

The school is the University of Birmingham’s first dedicated secondary school. BBC 

