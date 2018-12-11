Support your African teams! A challenge from Professor Lumumba

Lot Chitakasha

Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba is a renowned Pan Africanist. He seeks to put Africa at the centre of his political, social and economic discourse. His world outlook is rooted in Afrocentrism and he argues his case with both intellectual and passionate conviction.

For this, he has earned the respect of many. But there is an area where he will struggle to find converts. It is the area of football and I will explain why in this article.

In a speech, “When I look at Africa!”, he bemoans the deeply entrenched habit by Africans of lacking pride in their own things but developing a voracious appetite for all things foreign.

“ When I look at Africa, I wonder what the Founding Fathers would think if they were to come back. What would Kwame Nkurumah, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere or Patrice Lumumba see? They will be confronted with an Africa whose young people perish in the seas trying to reach Europe.

“They will be confronted with an Africa whose young people are not proud of their identity, young men who entertain themselves by watching Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, not Gor Mahia, Yanga, Mfulira Wanderers, Power Dynamos…NO..”

The speech packs a punch and it set me thinking. Are we captured mentally? For in that speech this is what the good Professor declares, “We are a captured people!” But can we vomit this obsession with European football and start taking pride in our own local teams?

Again this is what Professor Lumumba demands that we do. It is a big ask but let us have this discussion. Sometimes, the best way to answer a question is to change the question.

Let me put it this way, can we match our undiluted love for the great European football clubs with our unequivocal support for our own African giants?

For indeed, we have great clubs in Africa from Cape to Cairo. Al Ahly, Zamalek, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Canon Yaounde, Asec Mimosa, Esperance, Raja Casablanca, Young Africans, Simba Stars, Gor Mhia, AfC Leopard, DC Motema Pembe, TP Mazembe, AS Vita, Power Dynamos, Orlando Pirates, Kaiser Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and indeed Dynamos , Highlanders. Caps United, the new kid on the block, FC Platinum.

These clubs have interesting histories, histories that make one gush with pride. Why do we not show as much interest in these clubs as we do with the European clubs?

If it is derbies that we are looking for then Africa has that in abundance. Caps United versus Dynamos always sets the heart racing. Orlando Pirate versus Kaiser Chiefs is one of the great derbies of the world which can command an 80 000 crowd. Al Ahly versus Zamalek commands a 120 000 crowd.

If it is football rivalry that we seek then Dynamos and Highlanders have that in abundance. What about Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, what a rivalry! These clubs might command a huge following in their respective countries but ask any African outside their countries and they hardly know about the players of these clubs.

Ask any African about the African champions league and you will be lucky to get a straight answer on the winners. The same question asked about the European Champion league will elicit a ready answer. Our knowledge of African football indeed pales in comparison to our knowledge of European football.

It is this attitude by Africans which draws the ire of Professor Lumumba and I think his anger is justified. I am also guilty as charged. I hardly know any Zamalek player unless that player happens to move abroad. However, there was a time when we only had snippets of European football through such shows as Road to Wembley and Big League Football and the large dosage of our football consumption was local and African.

We knew about Liverpool and Manchester but very little about Real Madrid and Barcelona. I knew about Shooting Stars, Jet of Algeria, Lupopo, AfC Leopards and even the unfortunate Dinamo Defima, hammered 8-1 by Caps United but bequeathing to us the Dynamos nickname Dynamos Dembare.

The football terrain changed with the access to sports channels and sports bars which are now ubiquitous in most nations. Local football suddenly lost its appeal, supplanted by our love of the foreign clubs. The Barcelonas and Real Madrids took over and now we are hooked.

For me the first cut is the deepest. I have always supported Caps United from the early 80’s and my first understanding of football was through watching this team at its peak. I also love Arsenal and I cemented my love for them during the Nwaku Kanu era.

My flirtation had started by watching Ian Wright banging them in, it was good to see how he always played with a smile. Since listening to Professor Lumumba’s speech, I have come to realise that it not possible to stop people from following these big European clubs.

The best the good Professor can do is to persuade them especially the young ones to also read more about African clubs. There is so much to learn and love about these clubs. What I fail to understand is a complete dislike of African football and an obsession with the European clubs and players.

A short story will strengthen my view. It is a true story. Two Nigerian men working in India started a football discussion,” who is better Ronaldo or Messi?” The discussion degenerated into a fist fight.

One of the African brothers, feeling humiliated by the punches raining on him picked up a stone and hit the other one on the head. The man collapsed and died. An unnecessary death if you ask me, over Ronaldo and Messi. This I cannot stomach.

Aliko Dangote the Nigerian billionaire with an estimated fortune of US 14, 1 billion made largely in Africa is desperate to invest in football. He has set his eyes on Arsenal, but I have always wondered why not revive Shooting Stars, Kano Pillars or Enungu Rangers?

These clubs are sleeping giants and can do with a little cash injection. But Africa’s richest son would rather invest in London. Where is the love? Do they not say charity begins at home? Professor Lumumba’s speech indeed packs a punch.

It does raise some pertinent questions. From fashion, food, education, health and indeed football, he asks, why Africans are not proud of their own things. His answer, “ we are captured” , it is a damning, uncomfortable answer but an answer which must think about seriously as Africans.