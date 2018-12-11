Jose, Pogba tiff rages on

Manchester United soccer star Paul Pogba reckons Jose Mourinho is on a mission to humiliate him. The Manchester United midfielder was forced to watch from the sidelines as his team-mates thrashed Fulham 4-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Pogba spent the entire game stuck on the bench after Mourinho refused to send him on, despite United cruising towards their biggest win of the season.

The French World Cup winner will return to the side for tomorrow’s final Champions League group game in Valencia.

But even this will be seen as a kick in the teeth with United already through to the knockout stages.

Mourinho is expected to name a weakened side and rest some of his biggest names ahead of next weekend’s crunch clash with bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Pogba will be told to prove himself in the Group H clash in Spain, but even that might not be enough to earn a recall against Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders.

Pogba has started United’s last two games on the bench after finding himself axed following a string of below par performances.

But the midfielder is convinced Mourinho is using him as a scapegoat for the team’s poor season.

A club source said: “Paul is confused because he’s not the only one to have struggled to produce his best in recent weeks.

“But he feels like he’s been singled out for special treatment and been made an example of.

“It’s all a bit humiliating considering his status in the game.”

Mourinho and Pogba have been at odds for most of the season.

Asked about his £90m midfielder, Mourinho suggested Pogba was not a team player and still has some way to go to fulfil his potential.

Mourinho said: “He has the potential to be a fantastic player. He has to play with the same mentality as the team is playing.

“Against Valencia he is going to start and he is going to have a fantastic game and to show everyone how good he is.” — The Daily Star.