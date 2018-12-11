Jah Prayzah drops new video

By Vasco Chaya

Unstoppable musician Jah Prayzah has dropped a new music video, Follow Me, featuring Nigerian star Patoranking.

The video was released on social media platform, Youtube, on Friday and as of yesterday, it had generated close to 100 000 views.

The song Follow Me is off Jah Prayzah’s latest studio album Chitubu, which was launched on November 2 at Harare International Conference Centre.

The latest video, Follow Me, becomes the second video off the project after Dzamutsana which boasts of over a million views on Youtube.

On Friday, the singer created suspense among his followers saying he had a surprise which he was to give on the day and later delivered.

Patoranking has a huge social media following and this will likely aide the latest video to have more views.

Jah Prayzah has had several high quality videos and the latest goes to levels of his chart-topping Watora Mari on which he featured Tanzanian Diamond Platnumz.

He has not stopped ever since coming up with other beautiful videos such as the much-criticised Ronika and Angel Lo which featured Jah Cure.

As much as the songs were criticised, one thing you cannot take away is the quality of the videos.

He is maintaining his trend of picking a few songs and investing in high quality videos, ditching the old practice of DVD albums. DailyNews