Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua’s team are ‘begging’ for fight, says WBC champion

Anthony Joshua’s team are “begging” for a world heavyweight unification bout, says WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder
The American, 33, controversially drew with Britain’s Tyson Fury in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The WBC has since sanctioned a direct rematch after a “unanimous agreement” in a meeting of the board of governors.

“They’re definitely begging now. His management have been trying to reach out to mine all of a sudden,” Wilder told Joe Rogan’s podcast on Monday.

“He could have had this opportunity, he had many opportunities; he could have fought Luis Ortiz, he could have fought me, he had a chance to fight [Tyson] Fury.

“But people want to know who’s the best, especially after seeing this Fury fight, and I’ve been trying to show people who is the best. I’m always going to say I’m the best until I’m defeated.”

A bout between WBC champion Wilder and Joshua – who holds the IBF and WBO, WBA belts – would unify the titles in the heavyweight division.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has previously engaged in failed negotiations with Wilder’s team.

The 29-year-old British boxer is yet to confirm an opponent for his next fight on 13 April at Wembley Stadium, with Hearn saying “it comes down to what Wilder wants to do”.

“Wilder is our absolute first and golden choice,” Hearn said.

“Anthony will then become undisputed champion and then I think it’s only right Fury gets his shot as well.” BBC

