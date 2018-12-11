Brazil’s Paqueta arrives at AC Milan ahead of record transfer

Brazilian midfielder, Lucas Paqueta, has arrived in Italy ahead of completing a record transfer move to AC Milan, Italian media reported on Sunday.

“I’m very happy to be here, I chose Milan because of their history,” Paqueta told journalists at the airport.

The Serie A giants are reported to have agreed a €35 million deal with Flamengo — the club Paqueta joined as a 10-year-old — in what would be the most expensive signing of a Brazilian by an Italian club.

Paqueta scored 10 goals to help Flamengo finish second in the Brazilian championship which has just ended, and bid a tearful farewell after his last game at the Maracana Stadium.

I will be eternally grateful to this club,” said the 21-year-old, who is hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Brazilian stars Kaka and Leonardo who made their names at AC Milan.

Leonardo — now AC Milan’s sporting director — pushed through the move with Flamengo receiving 70 percent of the €35 million transfer fee and the remainder to be divided between the player and the Brazilian federation. Paqueta, who has two caps for Brazil and can play both midfield and as a forward, is reported to have agreed a five-year deal worth €1.5 million per season.

He will be in the stands for Sunday evening’s Serie A game against Torino in the San Siro and will undergo a medical early next week.

Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan are fourth in Serie A and can pull within a point of third-placed city rivals Inter Milan with a win against Torino. — ATP.