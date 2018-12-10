Villagers fatally assault arsonist

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Mberengwa villagers recently fatally assaulted a man who had set a fellow villager’s hut on fire while the owner was inside.

The incident occurred last week in Takunda Village under Chief Maziofa. The villagers attacked Edgar Bafana (36) of Chomubhobho Village under Chief Mataruse after he set Takunda Dube’s homestead on fire following a misunderstanding.

It is understood that on the fateful day, Bafana attacked Dube and severely assaulted him before setting his homestead on fire.

A police source said after setting the homestead on fire, Bafana was later spotted drinking beer at Bengwe Business Centre by Dube’s neighbours.

“After setting Dube’s house on fire, Bafana was spotted at Bengwe Business Centre. The villagers teamed up and apprehended him. They force-marched him to Dube’s home and took turns to assault him with hands, feet and unknown hard objects until he fell unconscious,” said the source.

After he fell unconscious, the source said, a villager — Herbert Tembo — called the police.

“Tembo alerted the police. When they came to the homestead, they found Bafana in bad shape and rushed him to Musume Hospital where he was admitted. His condition deteriorated and he died the following day. However, no one has been arrested in connection with the murder,” said the source.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko could not be reached for comment as he was said to be out of office.

In an unrelated incident, a gold panner from Redcliff, Kwekwe, was fatally stabbed by his friend following a misunderstanding.

It is understood that Panganai Dube allegedly murdered his friend, Aaron Abel, during a beer drink after a misunderstanding.

It is understood that on Saturday evening at around 6.30pm, the two were drinking beer at a farm bottle store at Crossroads in Redcliff when they started arguing.

A police source said a heated argument ensued between the two which degenerated into a fight resulting in Dube pulling out a knife from his pocket.

“Abel tried to escape, but Panganai chased after him and stabbed him several times in the stomach. He died on the spot,” said the police source. The Herald