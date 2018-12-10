TSCZ scales up efforts to reduce road accidents

By Nesia Mhaka and Mazvita Chada

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) will be carrying out campaigns on the country’s roads as it scales up efforts ensure a reduction in road accidents during this festive season. The TSCZ’s acting director of operations Mr Ernst Muchena said the campaigns will start soon.

“As an organisation, which is mandated to promote and disseminate information on road safety, we have embarked on a cohesive road safety awareness campaign, where we are also calling stakeholders to play their part in educating people on issues of road safety as we are targeting a significant reduction in road accidents this holiday season,” he said.

TSCZ has deployed 20 teams to educate people on road safety measures on all the major roads nationwide.

“We have deployed 20 teams on the road and they will be stationed at black spots. They will address issues such as drinking and driving, seatbelts and they would also be giving people a WhatsApp number that they can use to report any reckless driving,” he said.

Mr Muchena said there is also a Short Message Service (SMS) campaign that they are running together with Econet, where subscribers will receive road safety text awareness messages and on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

“Some of the approaches we are using include posting on social media platforms and broadcastings on Amai Chisamba Show,” he said.

According to the TSCZ, it is important that people are trained on matters to do with road safety and they are inviting churches to the trainer of trainers’ workshop on December 10.

Mr Muchena said educating drivers during the festive season should be one of the key subjects in their training. The Herald