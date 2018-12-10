Teen impregnates sister, jailed 15 months

By Sukoluhe Ndlovu

A pupil at Zvishavane High School has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for incest after he impregnated his 16-year-old sister. The 19-year-old appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Archie Wochiunga charged with having sexual intercourse with a minor and for incest.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty. In mitigation, the boy told the court that he was madly in love with his sister.

“Your Worship, I am sorry for what I did, I’m sorry for my actions, but am madly in love with my sister, and I am willing to take full responsibility for the pregnancy,” said the boy.

Mr Wochiunga said the accused deserved a custodial sentence as he had committed an abomination which deserved a stiffer sentence to deter would- be offenders.

“You were supposed to protect your young sister, but you ended up sleeping with her which is taboo and then you impregnated her. You are sentenced to 15 months in prison of which five months are suspended on condition that you don’t commit a similar crime, while the remaining 10 months wholly suspended on condition that you complete 350 hours of community service at Zvishavane Police Station,” he said.

The court heard that the incestuous relationship started in July this year and on August 14, the teenager had unprotected sex with his 16-year-old sister.

The matter was discovered by the complainant’s teacher on November 14, who noticed the pregnancy leading to the teenager’s arrest.

Mr Lloyd Mavhiza appeared for the State.The Herald