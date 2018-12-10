Rachel J launches single in style

By Vongai Mbara

It was a glitz and glamour affair as songstress Rachel J unveiled her single, “Makwikwi” at Rainbow Towers Hotel on Saturday.

The song, which was exceptionally done, features Zimdancehall stars Sniper Storm, Soul Jah Love and Lady Squanda.

Speaking at the event, Rachel said she always loved music but never thought that she would take it up as a career.

“Getting into music was a mere accident, but a beautiful one. Music, to me, was just a hobby that but the whole journey started when I decided to do a gospel album for my grandmother. It was not meant to be commercialised but the producer really loved it and he suggested that we share it with the world. Before I knew it, my songs were being played on radio and my videos showing on M-Net. That is how my music journey started,” said Rachael.

Sniper Storm, who produced the song, and Lady Squanda also attended the glamorous event in support of the rising songstress.

“We put the song together within a week. The song was originally Afro-pop and we turned it into dancehall. It was a wonderful experience working together and I hope everyone is going to enjoy the song,” said Sniper Storm.

Lady Squanda thanked Rachel J for choosing her to be on the promising collaboration.

“Working with Rachel J, Sniper and Soul Jah Love was very warming and exciting because we had never done that. This remix is one of a kind and I want to thank Rachel for choosing me to be part of it,” said Lady Squanda.

Rachel added that she will be versatile when it comes to genres and will continue making different types of music.

“I have never boxed myself when it comes to genres. I am somebody who is passionate about music and any day I can wake up and decide okay, I think I am going to do dancehall or pop. I believe that I am a very versatile woman,” said Rachel.

Prominent guests at the event included Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana, who encouraged the public to respect and support female artistes.

“There is sexism in this industry and my message is that we have to change our attitude towards women in the entertainment business and women in general.

We are going to support female artistes even from Government point of view as a ministry. We are going to do our best. We will support and publicise their craft,” said Mr Mangwana. The Herald