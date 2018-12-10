Piped water for Manyame folk

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Residents of Murisa suburb under Manyame Rural District Council are set to get piped water after the local authority engaged a private firm to install the requisite infrastructure.

In an interview, the council’s district engineer, Benjamin Bara, told The Herald that the local authority had engaged a private firm to carry out an assessment for the water supply system in Murisa.

“Council engaged a water engineering consulting firm that is responsible for carrying out the planning of the water supply system for Murisa suburb. The consultant managed to carry out feasibility studies of the water sources,” he said.

Eng Bara also said they had engaged the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) and negotiations were at an advanced stage.

“Negotiations between council and ZINWA are currently underway on abstraction rights and interests of both parties,” he said.

In developing the area, council has come up with solid waste treatment and disposal infrastructure plan approved by the Environmental Management Agency.

“We designed a sanitary landfill and carried out an environmental impact assessment of the sanitary landfill and the project was approved by EMA. However, the construction is expected to begin before year-end.

“In term of water treatment plant council is preparing to tender for consulting services,” said Eng Bara.

In terms of onsite infrastructure, council had constructed major roads.

“We are currently constructing major roads and we have also begun opening the minor roads to provide stands access for the residents. We have hired equipment from contractors to complement council’s own equipment so that we can make progress before the onset of rains”.

Council is also focused on the off-site infrastructure. However, there are plans to drill boreholes and instal bush pumps to improve the sanitation of the area and council will prioritise construction of water mains and sewer outfalls.

The local authority has been using its own resources but has indicated that there was need for support on capital projects such as construction of water supply infrastructure which includes treatment plant, pumping mains and reservoirs.

Manyame was plagued by illegal urban settlements parcelled out by co-operatives, land barons before traditional leaders resolved to regularise some of the settlements including Murisa.

Other areas which were urbanised include Marimbi, Kuora, Masona, Chitanda, Nechiva and Chitsvatsva. The Herald