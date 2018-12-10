‘Government won’t name Zesa defaulters’

Government has refused to name Zanu PF bigwigs who owe the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC) in unpaid electricity bills.

ZETDC is a unit of power utility, Zesa Holdings.

Pressed by MDC Mutare Central Member of Parliament Innocent Gonese to release names of ruling party heavyweights indebted to ZETDC, deputy Energy minister Magna Mudyiwa told legislators in the National Assembly last week that it was not permissible to reveal statuses of private accounts to third parties without the express consent of the account holders.

“The ministry is, however, on record that ZETDC is owed large amounts of money by individuals, corporates, local authorities and government departments,” Mudyiwa said.

ZETDC recently told Parliament that it is losing tens of millions of dollars in unpaid debts.

Under former president Robert Mugabe regime, ZETDC had conveniently ignored the ballooning electricity debts by bigwigs, who were stratified under the so-called “sensitive customers.”

The defaulters included heavies from across the political divide, judges, and senior government officials.

Among the highest debtors was Mugabe and his wife Grace, who owed over $345 000 to Zesa as at December 31, 2011.

Over the past few months, several Zanu PF officials have, however, been hauled before the courts as the power utility moves to recover what it is owed.

In September, Zanu PF politburo member Sydney Sekeramayi was dragged to the High Court for failing to pay $327 481 owed to ZETDC in respect of his Ulva Farm.

In May this year, former Zanu PF Mbare MP Tendai Savanhu was also dragged to the High Court by the power company after he failed to pay $19 000 for electricity supplied to his Eagle Estate Farm, Dam Point, Marondera.

During the same month, Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba was also summoned to the High Court by ZETDC in a bid to make him settle a $43 716 electricity bill accumulated at his Watakai Plot 10 in Concession.

Some of those that have also been dragged to court over the electricity bills include former National Patriotic Front leader Ambrose Mutinhiri, who owed the power utility $54 000 at his Newton Farm. DailyNews