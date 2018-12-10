Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ex-soldier-turned MDC councillor dies

By Esinathy Sibanda

The Councillor for Ward 28 (Cowdray Park) in Bulawayo Hapson Nyasha Ncube (MDC) has died.

Hapson Nyasha Ncube
Clr Ncube died yesterday morning at Mater Dei Hospital and the cause of death has not yet been established.

Acting Bulawayo Mayor Clr Mlandu Ncube confirmed the death but said official communication about the funeral and burial will be made after the family and party meet.

“I’m sad to confirm that Ward 28 Councillor Clr Hapson Ncube has passed away. However, we will make an official comment about the funeral and burial arrangements soon after the family and the party meet,” he said.

Mourners are gathered at Number 3285 Cowdray Park.

Clr Ncube never attended any council meeting since taking the oath of office in August, a close source revealed.

It is suspected that he was not feeling well since then.

At one time, residents requested his removal from council, claiming they had never seen him since the time he took the oath of office.

At the time, he was said to bedridden with an undisclosed ailment. The Chronicle

