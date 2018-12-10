Chipezeze shines for Baroka in TKO

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

During an evening in which their fellow countryman saw red, goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and menacing winger Talent Chawapiwa chose the grand occasion to write their own piece of history by claiming the scalp of Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates, in the Telkom Knockout final played at Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.

Baroka United, based in Limpopo province, stunned Orlando Pirates 3-2 on penalties to lift the trophy and the R4 million winners’ cheque of which R2 million will be shared equally among the players and the technical staff.

The two teams were tied two all after regulation and extra time in which Baroka could have wrapped up the game before the penalty lotto as they twice took the lead only for the Sea Robbers to equalise.

Warriors midfielder, Marshall Munetsi, was shown a straight red in the 40th minute for an open foot lunge on Vusi Sibiya, forcing referee Victor Gomes to flash the red card in the face of the Zimbabwean.

For his part Chipezeze, who on a normal day could have limped off with an injury on the hour mark, made some crucial saves that denied a marauding Pirates clear goals, including a penalty save during the dreaded shootout.

“We have been working hard during the week and the intensity of this game was on another level, two teams playing beautiful football. I told myself I should soldier on (after picking an injury) because we are a team, we are soldiers and when you are in a battle its either you die or you survive and I was ready to die for the cause,” Chipezeze told SABC in a post match interview.

Chawapiwa was also in a class of his own with his trademark dribbling wizardry on the flanks which was proving a handful for the Orlando Pirates defenders.

The Telkom Knockout triumph was a maiden achievement for Baroka United while Chipezeze has a winners’ medal on his debut season in the South African league, having joined them from Chicken Inn.

His heroics won his praises from coach Wisdom Nyirenda.

“We needed to know exactly what was happening to him so that we can make a change but he said no, I can finish and that is so brave of the boy,” said Nyirenda who is also in his maiden season in the Absa Premiership. The Chronicle