Chicken Inn set sights on Teguru

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

With age finally catching up with most of their key players, 2015 Premiership champions Chicken Inn continue with their renewal exercise and have set their sights on getting the signature of talented Ngezi Platinum attacking midfielder Donald Teguru.

The GameCocks finished the just ended season third on the table behind champions FC Platinum and second placed Ngezi Platinum, two heavily funded teams on the local scene but with a bit of luck and fresh legs, the Joe Antipas coached Bulawayo based sided might have destabilised the two teams despite their financial muscles.

In an interview with Chronicle Sport recently, Antipas confirmed that they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Teguru whose contract with Ngezi Platinum is believed to have run out and is one of the many at the Mhondoro based club who are said to be keen on leaving.

“Yes we have set our eyes on him and I sincerely hope he does eventually come down,” said Antipas who is also an admirer of another talented youngster, Bosso’s Peter Muduhwa.

The old horses at Chicken Inn who are reaching the “twilight” of their careers include 37-year-old central defender Moses Jackson, midfielder Clemence Matawu who turned 36 last Thursday, striker Obidiah Tarumbwa (33), defender Ben Nyahunzwi,central midfielder Simon Munawa, Guide Goddard (30), Last Sithole (28) and Kudzai Chideu (28).

Nyahunzwi and Jackson have been competing in central defence alongside Goddard who spent the better part of the season on the bench.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Stars selection last week, Antipas acknowledged that Chicken Inn could have done better in the title race.

“I thought we could’ve done much better in 2018. There were times we were also in the race and we just lost the plot, lost games we should have won or drew. Some of the players right now still got it but I don’t think they’ll be good enough because we want to challenge for the championship.

“So to challenge the championship you need to bring in players who will add value to the squad. Some of the players are in the twilights of their careers, so we have to add more firepower. By firepower I mean a couple of more youthful players. Football is about fighting, so we need to bring in fighters,” he said. The Chronicle