Biya to hold training clinic

By Ricky Zililo

United States of America based football coaches will tomorrow hold a training clinic for junior players at Luveve Youth Centre.

Biya and Friends Academy, a project founded by Highlanders legend, Thulani “Biya” Ncube, are the facilitators of tomorrow’s programme.

Ncube, a football coach in the United States, said the coaching clinic is open to boys, girls as well as local coaches.

The former Highlanders and national team captain said the US trainers will also have sessions on life skills.

“As a way of giving back to the community, I’ve invited my friends from the United States of America to come and hold a day training camp which is open to all junior players from Bulawayo. This is the second time that we’re having this programme and last year’s training camp had 100 participants. We expect more participants on Tuesday.

“Besides soccer training, the coaches will also give educational tips to the youngsters. When I grew up, no one spoke about the importance of education and soccer, but we want to afford this opportunity to the up-and-coming stars.

“Local coaches are also free to attend,” said Ncube.

He said Biya and Friends Academy have also set up a girls’ team.

“Girls just like boys should have freedom to play football and that’s why we’ve set up a girls’team as Biya and Friends Academy. We encourage more formation of girls teams,” Ncube said. The Chronicle