Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeatured

Bogus CIO agent stormed State House trying to meet Mnangagwa

58,853 15

By Shamiso Dzingire

A bogus Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer stormed State House and demanded to directly drop unidentified documents to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

ZBC outside broadcast vans outside State House
ZBC outside broadcast vans outside State House

Marshall Chirombe appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with impersonation.

Mugwagwa remanded Chirombe in custody to December 19 and ordered that he be examined by a psychiatrist.

Related Articles

CIO, military following me: Chamisa

77,879 1146

Fake CIOs claim gold from police station, arrested

21,551 0

Bogus CIOs dupe companies of fuel

24,528 11

Four CIO directors retired

56,059 88

Allegations are that on December 4 and at around 8pm, Chirombe drove his Toyota Wish registration AEM 0668 along Chancellor Avenue and arrived at the north boom of the State House.

He identified himself as a CIO officer to one Constable Njerere who was manning the gate and that he was in a hurry to deliver some documents to Mnangagwa.

Knowing that Mnangagwa was not at State House but at Zimbabwe House, the court heard that Njerere removed the spikes and allowed him to drive through.

The court heard that Chirombe drove through and proceeded to the State House and upon arrival at the State House Westgate, he hooted for attention.

It is alleged that one Constable Soka attended to Chirombe who proceeded to introduce himself as Brigadier General Mashall sent by Mnangagwa to collect some documents on his behalf.

The court heard that Chirombe was asked to produce his identity card and failed to do so.

It was discovered that Chirombe was not a member of either the CIO or the Zimbabwe National Army and was subsequently arrested. Daily News

You might also like More from author