Samantha Tshuma sets tongues wagging

Former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma yesterday followed international trends when she shared racy pictures of her baby bump on social media that set tongues wagging.

Samantha Tshuma

The Bulawayo-based beauty last month revealed that she was heavily pregnant and had fallen in love with a Harare businessman.

The latest pictures that were taken at an up-market Harare lodge show her in a white frock that reveals her huge bun in the oven. They were shared on her Facebook and Instagram pages where they attracted hundreds of likes and comments.

An excited Tshuma captioned one of the pictures: “Everything grows rounder and wider and weirder, and I sit here in the middle of it all and wonder who in the world you will turn out to be.”

On the other one, she simply wrote: “I cannot wait to meet you, for I already love you.”

Friends and colleagues marvelled at her saying she looked beautiful adding that pregnancy suited her.

Asked when she was due, Tshuma said: “I’m due any time soon, that’s all I can say. I won’t reveal the date.”

She said the pictures were shot at Ballantynes Lodge by professional photographer Michele Fortmann who has taken pictures for various local celebrities.

Her makeup was done by one Magorimbo Ruvimbo. The Chronicle.